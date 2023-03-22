TFRD investigating fire at Whitehouse Inn Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a Wednesday morning fire at Whitehouse Inn.

TFRD says when they arrived on scene, there were no flames coming from the building, just white smoke at the bottom of the structure between the first and second floor.

There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

