TFRD investigating fire at Whitehouse Inn Wednesday morning

There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a Wednesday morning fire at Whitehouse Inn.

TFRD says when they arrived on scene, there were no flames coming from the building, just white smoke at the bottom of the structure between the first and second floor.

There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

