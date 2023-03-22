Tiffin Drive-In Theater to open 74th year with “Dungeons & Dragons” next week

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Drive-In Theater will be opening the gates for its 2023 season next week with the release of “Dungeons & Dragons” by Paramount Pictures.

This year marks the 74th year for the theater which opened in June of 1949.

Destination Seneca County says the theater has undergone a two-year renovation, which began with two new drive-in screens in 2020, and a total rebuild of the theater’s concession stand and projection facility in 2021.

The 50s retro style concession stand was named the Moonlite Diner after the new facility opened in April 2022.

The facility also houses the movie projection system, which consists of two state-of-the-art laser projectors. Screen One’s unit is the newest, brightest, sharpest and most powerful laser cinema projector in the world.

“The movie presentation on our drive-in screens is the best in business,” said owner Michael Cole. “And before and during the show, we have a wide menu of quality foods and refreshments, served to you by a great crew of local kids whom we are very proud of.”

According to Destination Seneca County, this season, the theater is adding a new TurboChef pizza oven as a way to improve the experience. The pizza oven will allow the theater to offer quality made-to-order pizzas prepared onsite and bake them in only three minutes.

“Speed is so important to us on a busy night,” Cole said. “The new combo of quality ingredients and the new oven really improves our pizza game.”

The theater also has plans to build a new children’s playground on the property. Families will be able to bring their kids and allow them to run off some steam before the movie starts. The project is anticipated to be completed sometime this fall.

The Tiffin Drive-In Theater will be open on Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day. Beginning on Memorial Day, the theater will be open on Fridays through Tuesdays.

Memorial Day will also mark the season opening of the Moonlite Diner’s daytime schedule.

Shows through April will start at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about opening weekend, head to the theater’s Facebook page or click here.

