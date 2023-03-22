TPD: Police looking for suspect in double vehicle arson connected to shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a case of vehicle arson in Toledo that investigators say might be connected to a shooting.

According to Toledo Police records, Toledo Fire and Rescue crews put out fires to two separate vehicles in the 4300 block of Truxton just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The 49-year-old victim told officers she saw a “known male” running from the scene of the fires.

Police said the incident appears to be related to a shooting at the victim’s son’s home on Doty an hour earlier. The home was hit by gunfire several times but no one was hurt. A vehicle on Doty was set on fire the day before.

Police did not give a description of a suspect in the report. Officials responded to both scenes but TPD said TFRD “refused” to alert an arson investigator and have them respond to the scene.

