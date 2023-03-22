Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Police looking for suspect in double vehicle arson connected to shooting

Police said the incident appears to be related to a shooting at the victim’s son’s home on Doty...
Police said the incident appears to be related to a shooting at the victim’s son’s home on Doty an hour earlier.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a case of vehicle arson in Toledo that investigators say might be connected to a shooting.

According to Toledo Police records, Toledo Fire and Rescue crews put out fires to two separate vehicles in the 4300 block of Truxton just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The 49-year-old victim told officers she saw a “known male” running from the scene of the fires.

Police said the incident appears to be related to a shooting at the victim’s son’s home on Doty an hour earlier. The home was hit by gunfire several times but no one was hurt. A vehicle on Doty was set on fire the day before.

Police did not give a description of a suspect in the report. Officials responded to both scenes but TPD said TFRD “refused” to alert an arson investigator and have them respond to the scene.

13abc is working to learn more. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl is in critical condition from a shooting on Woodruff Avenue in Toledo on March 21,...
TPD: Three-year-old girl in critical condition from Toledo shooting
In a Facebook post, Sylvania Fire-EMS confirmed that the officer and K-9 were uninjured and safe.
“If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals flatscreen TVs from Toledo Best Buy over and over
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo

Latest News

Some citizens have voiced their concerns about potential fires caused by the batteries in the...
New Toledo water meters causing concern in the community
“My Sisters Closet Boutique” will be held on March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Start fashion marketing students to hold prom dress sale
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Investigation regarding North Baltimore School District underway
This year marks the 74th year for the theater which opened in June of 1949.
Tiffin Drive-In Theater to open 74th year with “Dungeons & Dragons” next week