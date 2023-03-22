Birthday Club
TPD searching for man missing for several weeks

James Nix, 46, is 5′7″ tall, weighs 260 pounds and has multiple tattoos.
James Nix, 46, is 5′7″ tall, weighs 260 pounds and has multiple tattoos.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a man who they say has been missing for several weeks.

James Nix, 46, is 5′7″ tall, weighs 260 pounds and has multiple tattoos.

TPD says Nix’s vehicle was recently found abandoned on the 2000 block of Ashland.

Nix’s family members say they are very concerned.

