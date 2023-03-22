TPD searching for man missing for several weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a man who they say has been missing for several weeks.

James Nix, 46, is 5′7″ tall, weighs 260 pounds and has multiple tattoos.

TPD says Nix’s vehicle was recently found abandoned on the 2000 block of Ashland.

Nix’s family members say they are very concerned.

