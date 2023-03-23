Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3/23: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

More rain Friday night - Saturday morning, then the winds will be howling Saturday afternoon.
3/23: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Getting cooler and staying overcast with highs in the mid-30s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a lake breeze keeping highs in the low 40s; mid-30s near Lake Erie. FRIDAY NIGHT: Another round of heavy rain will arrive later in the evening and continue through the night. Lows in the mid-30s early, then temps rising overnight. SATURDAY: Morning rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder; overall rain totals of 1/2″ to 1″. Highs will be in the upper 50s around midday, then temps falling in the afternoon. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for high winds from around noon through 7pm, with top gusts of 40-50 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Still breezy but winds gradually diminishing; lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and calmer winds with highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Monday with a shower or two possible, highs in the upper 40s. A mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s; an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs near 50. Partly sunny Thursday with an isolated shower possible; highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
There is a fundraiser this weekend to help with her medical bills
Local woman shares her story of being diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 40

Latest News

3/23: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
3/23: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
March 23rd Weather Forecast
March 23rd Weather Forecast
Morning Showers Today, More Rain Friday Night & Saturday
March 23rd Weather Forecast
March 23rd Weather Forecast
March 23rd Weather Forecast