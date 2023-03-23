3/23: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Getting cooler and staying overcast with highs in the mid-30s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a lake breeze keeping highs in the low 40s; mid-30s near Lake Erie. FRIDAY NIGHT: Another round of heavy rain will arrive later in the evening and continue through the night. Lows in the mid-30s early, then temps rising overnight. SATURDAY: Morning rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder; overall rain totals of 1/2″ to 1″. Highs will be in the upper 50s around midday, then temps falling in the afternoon. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for high winds from around noon through 7pm, with top gusts of 40-50 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Still breezy but winds gradually diminishing; lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and calmer winds with highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Monday with a shower or two possible, highs in the upper 40s. A mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s; an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs near 50. Partly sunny Thursday with an isolated shower possible; highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.