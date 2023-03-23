Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

911 call: 5 boys stuck in Staten Island sewers scream for help

Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys was rescued. (Credit: FDNY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Five boys were rescued Tuesday after getting stuck in a New York sewer system.

The New York City Fire Department said the boys crawled in through a tunnel in Staten Island.

They got about a quarter of a mile in before realizing they could not get back out.

FDNY released the 911 call that led to the rescue.

The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system. (Credit: FDNY via CNN Newsource)

It took emergency personnel about 30 minutes to locate them inside the sewer.

All five kids were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the rescue.

“I’m just happy that we’re all OK,” one of the rescued boys said.

A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience. (Credit: WCBS via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Investigation regarding North Baltimore School District underway
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
There is a fundraiser this weekend to help with her medical bills
Local woman shares her story of being diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 40

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department...
Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll
Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys were rescued.
Images: Boys rescued from Staten Island sewer system
Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking