Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police said a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The alert has been canceled for Aubree Trainer.

The Azle Police Department said on Facebook that she was located but the investigation is still ongoing. No other information was provided.

The alert had stated a suspect was driving a white panel van with an unknown license plate number and last seen at the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
There is a fundraiser this weekend to help with her medical bills
Local woman shares her story of being diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 40

Latest News

Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious...
Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online
Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Oxford school shooter’s parents can face manslaughter trial
A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose rescued after falling into frozen lake in Alaska
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Georgia fire department
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms