Celebrate Mud Hens Opening Day with 13abc

13abc has live coverage from Fifth Third Field throughout the day on Friday, March 31, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join 13abc as we celebrate Mud Hens Opening Day with live coverage all day long!

Our coverage kicks off on Action News Good Morning on Friday, March 31. Our team will be out at Fifth Third Field bringing you all things Mud Hens through Action News at 6:00. You can watch live on 13abc, 13abc.com, or any of our streaming platforms.

