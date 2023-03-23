Celebrate Mud Hens Opening Day with 13abc

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join 13abc as we celebrate Mud Hens Opening Day with live coverage all day long!

Our coverage kicks off on Action News Good Morning on Friday, March 31. Our team will be out at Fifth Third Field bringing you all things Mud Hens through Action News at 6:00. You can watch live on 13abc, 13abc.com, or any of our streaming platforms.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.