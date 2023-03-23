City of Findlay clarifies annexation plan for confused residents

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay is clarifying its annexation plan after it left many residents confused.

The City sent out letters in January 2023 to approximately 400 properties to gauge their interest in annexing into the City of Findlay. The City says the original mailing caused some confusion for the residents.

To help clarify the process, the City is sending out a second mailing which will include a letter and a map for clarification.

According to the City, two main points of clarification are:

At this time, the City of Findlay will not attempt to force annexation on previously executed annexation agreements. The City does not want to waste resources in court and does not feel it is appropriate to shut off water service. Therefore, if the property owner does not want to be annexed, the only way a property would be annexed is if the property is included in a cluster of properties in which the City of Findlay receives greater than 50% of property owners’ consent.

If a property does not currently have sidewalks, the property owner will be grandfathered in upon annexation and will not be forced to add them. However, if a property that the City identifies as benefiting the broader community with sidewalks (Bright Road), the City will install sidewalks at their expense.

The City believes that annexation benefits a number of properties that were contacted, but understands that some property owners may not choose to participate.

According to the City, if you are not interested in being annexed, no further action is required at this time. If you are interested in being annexed, make sure to sign and return the petition for annexation by May 1, 2023, if you haven’t already.

According to the City, 45 letters have been received from residents requesting annexation.

