At least 25 injured when large research vessel tips over onto dock

Photos shared on Twitter show the vessel tipped over at a 45-degree angle with emergency services on the scene.(@Tomafc83 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNITED KINGDOM (Gray News) – More than two dozen people were injured Wednesday when a large research vessel tipped over in a dry dock in Scotland, authorities said.

Photos shared on Twitter show the vessel tipped over at a 45-degree angle with emergency services personnel on the scene.

The Edinburgh Police Division said it responded to the Imperial Dock around 8:30 a.m. The Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also responded to the scene.

According to the Scottish Ambulance Service, 15 people were taken to the hospital and another 10 were treated at the scene.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day advised residents to avoid the area.

“I’m deeply concerned to hear of the ongoing incident at Imperial Dock in Leith. My thoughts are with all those affected,” Day said in a statement. “Our teams are supporting emergency services. Please avoid the area if you can.”

Leith Councilor Adam McVey tweeted that the ship “dislodged from its holding in strong winds.”

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly,” McVey said.

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock at the Port of Leith, said in a statement that it was liaising with emergency services and could not comment further.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

