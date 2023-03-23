Birthday Club
Man charged in death of fiance who went missing in 2011

The fiance of an art student who went missing nearly 12 years ago has been indicted on two counts of murder in her death
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The fiance of an art student who went missing nearly 12 years ago has been indicted on two counts of murder in her death.

John Carter, 34, of Hamilton, was arrested Wednesday and remains in the Butler County Jail. The indictment against him was unsealed Thursday morning, and it wasn't clear if he has retained an attorney.

The charges stem from the August 2011 disappearance of Katelyn Markham, who was last seen at her home in Fairfield. At the time, Markham was a few weeks away from finishing her graphic arts degree at the Art Institute of Ohio--Cincinnati, and Carter has said they were planning to move to Colorado later that year.

Skeletal remains identified as Markham’s were found in 2013 in a wooded area in Cedar Grove, Indiana, about 20 miles west of her home in Fairfield. Authorities ruled her death a homicide.

In February, Jonathan Palmerton was arrested in connection to Markham’s death on a felony perjury charge. That case remains active, authorities said, but specific details on why he was charged have not been disclosed.

