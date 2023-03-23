Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.
According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.
Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.
The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.