Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

March 23rd Weather Forecast

Morning Showers Today, More Rain Friday Night & Saturday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning rain is likely followed by a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon and dropping temperatures. Temperatures will spend most of Friday in the upper 30s as a cold lake-breeze sets up across the area. Temperatures will jump Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 early on Saturday before temperatures tumble in the afternoon. Showers and storms are likely to start off the day followed by strong wind in the afternoon and early evening. Wind gusts over 45 mph are possible. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50. Highs return to the 40s early next week. Drizzle is possible on Monday. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday. Wednesday will be mostly sunny.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Investigation regarding North Baltimore School District underway
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
There is a fundraiser this weekend to help with her medical bills
Local woman shares her story of being diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 40
Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio

Latest News

March 23rd Weather Forecast
March 23rd Weather Forecast
3/22: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast
3/22: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast
3/22: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast
3/22: Derek’s Wednesday 11pm Forecast
3/22: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
3/22: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast