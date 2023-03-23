March 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning rain is likely followed by a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon and dropping temperatures. Temperatures will spend most of Friday in the upper 30s as a cold lake-breeze sets up across the area. Temperatures will jump Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 early on Saturday before temperatures tumble in the afternoon. Showers and storms are likely to start off the day followed by strong wind in the afternoon and early evening. Wind gusts over 45 mph are possible. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50. Highs return to the 40s early next week. Drizzle is possible on Monday. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday. Wednesday will be mostly sunny.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.