Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors feel unsafe next to abandoned home on Valleywood Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some people living nearby the abandoned house on Valleywood Drive in East Toledo say enough is enough. They want to see changes made to an abandoned home in the area.

According to residents, the home is not just an eyesore but a danger to families due to the squatters and drug users who break in.

“They set a fire on the front porch. They were doing drugs right in the open. It wasn’t a good thing. So I worried about my security and my wife’s security at this place,” says Dave, a neighbor.

He says he’s tired of taking care of the lot. " I’ve been cutting the grass for five years. I got tired of it. I’ll go out there and pick up all the garbage as soon as the weather clears up. Between my neighbor and me, we take care of the property,” says Dave. “It’s constant maintenance and no reward.”

After years of reaching out to the police, Dave says not much can be done. With so many young children in the community, changes must be made.

“There is no security. I mean, the police come by, they know the situation, but they can do nothing unless they see it,” says Dave.

City inspectors have visited the home several times in the past three years, and the owner is facing more than $500 in fines. The Code Enforcement Rep says they will keep an eye on the place to ensure it’s secured, but their hands are tied until they can get a hold of the owner.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.