New CEO of Starbucks says he’ll work as a barista once a month amid labor unrest

Some Starbucks workers at coffee shops nationwide took part in a Founder's Day strike Wednesday. (Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The new CEO of Starbucks says he will work as a barista once a month.

Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain’s chief executive on Monday.

Thursday, he explained his vision to employees in a letter and to shareholders in a meeting.

Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain's chief executive on Monday.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)

He plans to work in a Starbucks store for half a day every month as part of his goal to improve the employee experience.

By doing so, he says he hopes to gain a better understanding of both workers and customers.

Narasimhan also says he wants to continue the reinvention plan his predecessor, Howard Schultz, began.

It follows up on a $1 billion investment to update training and equipment to modernize the brand as well as offer higher wages and more benefits for non-union workers.

The announcement comes as the coffee chain tries to fight off a wave of unionization.

Some Starbucks workers at coffee shops nationwide took part in a Founder’s Day strike Wednesday, protesting what they say are unfair labor practices.

When the first stores unionized in Buffalo, New York, the National Labor Relations Board accused Starbucks of “egregious and widespread misconduct.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

