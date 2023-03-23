OHIO AMBER ALERT: Police looking for abducted 1 and 3-year-old boys

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for two young Ohio boys they say were abducted Thursday. Officials issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Kale Clark and 3-year-old Iszak Shamblin Thursday night, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Officials believe they might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban with possible plate number HVZ6139. Additional details about a possible suspect were not disclosed in the Amber Alert but did say the vehicle with the boys inside was stolen from a gas station in Muskingum County around 5:30 p.m.

Kale Clark, 1, is described as a white baby with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue Columbia coat and a white onesie. Iszak Shamblin, 3, is 3 feet tall and about 35lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a hunter green tshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.