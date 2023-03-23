Program aimed at helping kids exposed to traumatic situations now active in Seneca Co. schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A program that is aimed at helping kids who have been exposed to traumatic situations in now active in Seneca County schools.

Handle with Care is a program of the Seneca County Family and Children First Council. It was launched in Seneca County two years ago and now it is active in all K-12 schools throughout the county.

The purpose of the program is to help avoid secondary trauma and encourage positive encounters between first responders and children.

When a first responder encounters a child in a traumatic situation, a notification is made to the child’s school to let them know he or she needs to be handled with care. No details about the incident will be shared.

“The Family and Children First Council is grateful to the schools and first responders for partnering with us on this incredible program,” said Sharon George, director of Seneca County Family and Children First Council. “To be “live” in all school districts in the county and have all first-responders and school staff trained in this short period speaks to the level of collaboration, commitment, care and compassion our county has for children and families.”

Handle with Care Week in Seneca County will be held from May 7 through May 13. The week will be kicked off with a free Handle with Care community kickball game that will include first responders, school personnel and youth.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.