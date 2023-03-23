Man who went missing in Toledo found safe

UPDATE: Forwreck has been found and is safe, police said Thursday night. The original story is below.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a missing man with developmental disabilities.

Police are searching for Michael Forwreck, 62. The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities said he has limited cognitive abilities and will keep walking until someone stops him.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of Tecumseh Street Thursday. He is believed to be wearing a full sweat suit, a tan tank top, red shoes and red OSU hat.

Officials ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

