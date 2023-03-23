Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man who went missing in Toledo found safe

Michael Forwreck is missing from Tecumseh Street in Toledo. The Lucas County Board of...
Michael Forwreck is missing from Tecumseh Street in Toledo. The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities said Forwreck, 62, has limited cognitive abilities and will keep walking until someone stops him.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Forwreck has been found and is safe, police said Thursday night. The original story is below.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a missing man with developmental disabilities.

Police are searching for Michael Forwreck, 62. The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities said he has limited cognitive abilities and will keep walking until someone stops him.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of Tecumseh Street Thursday. He is believed to be wearing a full sweat suit, a tan tank top, red shoes and red OSU hat.

Officials ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
There is a fundraiser this weekend to help with her medical bills
Local woman shares her story of being diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 40

Latest News

Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe
The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted its Encounters with People with...
The Lucas County Board of Disabilities hosts training for law enforcement
The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted its Encounters with People with...
The Lucas County Board of Disabilities hosts training for law enforcement
3/23: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
3/23: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
North Baltimore Treasurer on leave pending investigation
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities