TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit a child with a car at a Toledo elementary school.

According to Toledo Police, Christine Gonzalez, 35, is facing a series of charges including leaving the scene, failure to control, not having an operator’s license, following too closely and an outstanding warrant. Gonzales is accused of hitting a child at Glenwood Elementary School Thursday morning.

The child was with their sister and a crossing guard in a crosswalk Thursday morning when police say Gonzales hit the child and tried to leave the scene. No one suffered any serious injuries but the child was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

“Today’s accident serves as a reminder to students about the importance of following safety guidelines while walking to and from school, including crossing at crosswalks and following crossing guard instructions,” a TPS spokesperson said in a statement. “We also remind local drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for students as they are walking to and from school or boarding or exiting a bus.”

