3/24: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain arriving after 11pm, and it’ll be heavy at times overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temps rising from the upper 30s into the upper 40s during the night. SATURDAY: Morning showers will gradually end during the afternoon. Highs temps will be in the upper 50s around noon, then plunging through the 40s during the afternoon as southwest winds gust 40-55 mph into the evening. For those high winds a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect Saturday. SATURDAY NIGHT: Still breezy but colder with clearing skies and lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and calmer winds; highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: A period of heavy rain, snow, or a mix of both is possible on Monday; highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a brief shower possible and highs in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs around 50. Mostly cloudy Thursday, highs in the low 50s. Periods of rain are possible for the Mud Hens Opening Day next Friday, but there could be breaks in the rain. It’ll also be a mild & windy day with highs in the low 60s.

