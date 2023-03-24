8 indicted over $500,000 in stolen furniture from Toledo store

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Somewhere between $300,000 and half a million dollars worth of merchandise were stolen from American Freight Furniture off of Airport Highway and Reynolds Road last summer and ended up on Facebook.

The store told police about a “discrepancy involving the listed inventory” in August.

That turned into a financial loss of more than $520,000, which has now turned into 8 felony indictments returned by a Lucas County grand jury. A police report says the company looked at surveillance video and found one suspect listed as Angelino Carter was a “regular customer.”

The report says Carter would walk around the store, take pictures of merchandise and then post those pictures on Facebook marketplace. That report says Carter would then post the items for half the store’s normal asking price.

Other suspects, now indicted, were seen on camera loading merchandise into a vehicle without purchasing them.

Kevin Kinyon is facing the most serious charge of aggravated theft. A municipal court affidavit accused Kinyon of knowingly sending out or had picked up 300-thousand dollars worth of furniture.

Carter, Carlitos Cole, Damarrio Robinson, Fabian Hamilton, Dannie Moore and Kijuan Carter were all indicted on a theft charge. Byron Carter was indicted for grand theft.

