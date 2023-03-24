Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene
There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire

Latest News

Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Embattled Epworth Preschool closing for the school year
Gwyneth Paltrow faces claims that a ski accident she was in caused a man lasting damage.
Missing GoPro video targeted in Gwyneth Paltrow trial
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden visits Canada
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial