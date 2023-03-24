Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

BGSU Athletics responds to altercation following WNIT game Vs. Memphis

According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the...
According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the BGSU Police Department.”(AP IMAGES)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University addressed an altercation that occurred following the Women’s basketball team’s WNIT game.

According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the BGSU Police Department.”

While details surrounding this incident remain unclear, a video released on social media shows a Memphis player punching a BGSU player as the teams closed out the night in the handshake line.

The incident follows a win from the BGSU women’s basketball team, which will move on to the final 8 of the WNIT.

Below is the full statement from BGSU:

The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department. Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is the health, safety, and support of our student-athletes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
There is a fundraiser this weekend to help with her medical bills
Local woman shares her story of being diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 40

Latest News

Justice, 56, teaches a class at the Dundee Twp. Fire Hall two months after he had a heart...
Dundee Twp. Firefighter recovering from heart attack after responding to two deadly incidents in one night
The indictment says Becky Rhodes took more than $7,500, but less than $150,000.
Fulton County woman indicted for grand theft, accused of stealing from grieving family
Wheeled meals is looking for volunteers
Wheeled Meals looks for volunteers
The 21st annual March for Meals comes at a time when the requests for home-delivered meals...
Wheeled Meals needs volunteers