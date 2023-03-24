Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene
Bowling Green State University Police are charging Jamirah Shutes with assault after she was...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
LIVE: Biden addresses Canadian Parliament after talks with Trudeau
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure
Adam Miller and Devin Steiner to 30 days in prison each for storming the Capitol on Jan 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th