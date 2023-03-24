Birthday Club
Dundee Twp. Firefighter recovering from heart attack after responding to two deadly incidents in one night

Fundraiser set for Saturday, March 25, 2023, to help pay for medical bills
Justice, 56, teaches a class at the Dundee Twp. Fire Hall two months after he had a heart...
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - January 6, 2023, is a night Dundee Township Assistant Fire Chief Rob Justice won’t forget.

“I just started not feeling right,” said Justice.

He was working to help two people in a car that crashed following a police chase. A woman in that car died.

After that, he was called to the Dundee Middle School where an employee had a medical incident. That woman also died.

Once he was done there, Chief Justice had a life-threatening medical incident of his own.

“Wasn’t the crushing chest pain. Wasn’t like an elephant on me. It felt like someone driving spikes. So, I tried talking myself out of, ‘You’re not having a heart attack.’ Finally scared myself, ‘You’re having a heart attack,’ and then drove myself like a fool to the ambulance place. Not like I teach it, cause I am an instructor,” described Justice, who ended up spending his 56th birthday in the hospital as he underwent emergency bypass surgery.

His medical bills are upwards of $400,000. So, Rob’s daughter organized a fundraiser for this Saturday from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Ida Fireman’s Park.

“Well, all this money that 100% goes to him is going to help with all his bills. His insurance ain’t gonna cover it. I mean, you can’t. What are you gonna do? So with all this community and everybody coming out to help him is really going to help him,” said Jessi Cousino, daughter of Justice.

You can find more information about the fundraiser through this Facebook event page.

