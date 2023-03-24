Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Embattled Epworth Preschool closing for the school year

Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was fired earlier this week.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A preschool operated through Epworth United Methodist Church is closing for the school year after firing their director and the subsequent resignation of numerous teachers.

The church made the announcement Thursday, saying they would not have the teaching staffing necessary to reopen.

The firing of Jane Lyon by the church board led to multiple resignations by staff, and the preschool had to shut down earlier in March. They had wanted to re-open by March 27.

Lyon has accused leadership of misappropriating funds, which the church denies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene
There were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire

Latest News

According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the...
BGSU Athletics responds to altercation following WNIT game Vs. Memphis
March 24th Weather Forecast
March 24th Weather Forecast
3/23: Derek’s Thursday 11pm Forecast
3/23: Derek’s Thursday 11pm Forecast
Justice, 56, teaches a class at the Dundee Twp. Fire Hall two months after he had a heart...
Dundee Twp. Firefighter recovering from heart attack after responding to two deadly incidents in one night