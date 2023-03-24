Embattled Epworth Preschool closing for the school year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A preschool operated through Epworth United Methodist Church is closing for the school year after firing their director and the subsequent resignation of numerous teachers.

The church made the announcement Thursday, saying they would not have the teaching staffing necessary to reopen.

The firing of Jane Lyon by the church board led to multiple resignations by staff, and the preschool had to shut down earlier in March. They had wanted to re-open by March 27.

Lyon has accused leadership of misappropriating funds, which the church denies.

