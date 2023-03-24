Findlay’s mayor warns of potential flash flooding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Mayor’s Office is warning residents of the potential for flash flooding this weekend.

Mayor Christina Muryn’s office is advising people not to drive through high water as the city braces for rain coming down throughout the region Friday night into Saturday morning.

The office also said predictions for the Blanchard River are for a crest of 12.8 feet and for Eagle Creek to crest just over 10 feet amid the weather event. While officials don’t expect a significant impact to property, the city is monitoring the situation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.