Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fulton County woman indicted for grand theft, accused of stealing from grieving family

The indictment says Becky Rhodes took more than $7,500, but less than $150,000.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Becky Rhodes of Wauseon is being charged with grand theft after a Fulton County Grand Jury indicted her this week.

She’s accused of stealing thousands from long-time co-worker Randy Hardee.

“Somebody that you’re supposed to trust and is supposed to be close like family and treat you like family.... how can they do this to you?” said Hardee’s sister Dara Lavinder. “Somebody who was at their lowest, she preyed on.”

In 2019, Hardee and his fiancé, Taylor Bentley, were in a motorcycle accident. Bentley was killed and Hardee was seriously hurt. The couple has two children together who were four and 10-months-old at the time.

Hardee’s workplace decided to hold a community fundraiser for the family. Rhodes volunteered to create a bank account for the money. Hardee wasn’t given access to the account.

“They don’t normally put the victim or whoever they’re having the benefit for on that account because they’ve had it where they come out of the hospital and they start having a woe-is-me moment and spend all the money,” Lavinder said.

Lavinder says the the community donated $54,000 during the fundraiser. Her brother only spent $14,000. When Hardee went to check on the account, the bank told him it had been closed out.

“The money was taken from my brother. But it was also taken from family, friends, you know, people he’s built relationships with. She took from them,” Lavinder said.

The Hardee family may not be alone. A former employee at Rhodes’ Das Essen Haus Restaurant says she was in a car accident in June. Rhodes set up a fund for her, but the money mysteriously went missing.

“It hurt really, really bad and it’s something I didn’t see her doing,” Mckaylah Parker said. “But after I found out she’s done it to other people, it disgusts me. Like how can you do that to sick and hurt people? How? I don’t get it?”

Rhodes is due in court on May 18 for a pre-trial hearing. She’s out on personal recognizance bond until then.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene
According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the...
BG player punched by Memphis player after WNIT win

Latest News

According to the university’s athletics department, the incident has been “turned over to the...
BG player punched by Memphis player after WNIT win
Noodles & Company to open additional location on Airport Hwy.
Noodles & Company to open additional location on Airport Hwy.
Embattled Epworth Preschool closing for the school year
Embattled Epworth Preschool closing for the school year
Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Embattled Epworth Preschool closing for the school year