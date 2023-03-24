Hittin’ the Town: Local business allows you to joins the circus without leaving town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some kids dream of joining the circus, and maybe a few adults, too.

For most, that never happens. But Toledo has a place where you can learn to swing on a trapeze, spin on an aerial hammock or even juggle.

“Bird’s Eye View Circus is a magical place.” And it’s a place you may have dreamt about as a kid.

Chloe Whiting Stevenson is an instructor and co-owner.

“When I come into this space, even on a bad day, I leave feeling invigorated. I found Bird’s Eye View Circus when I was exploring options for creativity and physical fitness and found a wonderful combination of the two.”

Renee Granados is also an instructor and owner. “Bird’s Eye View Circus, where I have found a lot of myself over the last ten years. I’ve unlocked a confidence I didn’t know I had. It’s a place where I can express my creativity in a way that is very personal and deep to me.”

Matt Miller first came to the circus after his wife bought him a gift card for his birthday.

“In high school I played sports. I didn’t do gymnastics or dance, so this was off my radar and a little different for me. For me it’s a creative outlet, so whether I’m good or not, doesn’t matter. I’m making something,” Matt said.

Matt was hooked after just a few classes. “There’s an energy in this space. If you’re having a bad day, you walk in, and immediately it’s turned into a positive experience.”

Matt and his wife Morgan are now co-owners and instructors. “We are a school and a performance group. So we teach classes for ages seven and up, and we are also out in the community performing,” Matt said.

The owners all have day jobs, but this place fuels their souls.

Chloe says they all love sharing that with others. “You see the light go off in somebody’s eyes. You see them discover they are strong and they are flexible, and they can create beautiful things. We love that.”

There are all kinds of options when it comes to mastering circus skills.

“People can learn to do aerial silks, hammock lyra, which is like a hoop. There’s also the trapeze, juggling, spinning, and flow arts,” says Renee.

Renee adds there are group lessons or private classes.

“You can do a private lesson with just one person or with a group of 10 to 12 people. We do birthday parties and bachelor parties. We also have family events where they just want to try a new activity together.”

There are classes for the very young and those with a lot of life experience. “We have folks in their 60s as students; we are welcoming to folks beyond that. There are aerialists in their 80s and 90s,” says Chloe.

After just a few classes here, you can take your talents to new heights.

“Often people will come in and think I don’t know why I am here. Then they quickly learn they can have fun and overcome challenges. We’re happy to meet people at whatever level they’re at,” says Renee.

The Bird’s Eye View Circus was started in 2012. The current owners bought it last summer. They say it continues to grow. There are opportunities to take classes seven days a week. There are also summer camps available.

