Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LC4 offering $5 adoption special this weekend due to full capacity

LC4 is offering the $5 adoption price, plus the purchase of a $25 Lucas County dog license, on...
LC4 is offering the $5 adoption price, plus the purchase of a $25 Lucas County dog license, on all dogs six months of age and older.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is filled to capacity and is offering a $5 adoption special this weekend.

The adoption special is taking place on March 25 and March 26.

LC4 is offering the $5 adoption price, plus the purchase of a $25 Lucas County dog license, on all dogs six months of age and older.

“Overcrowding in dog shelters is a problem all across the country. Lucas County is no different,” said Kelly Sears, LC4 Director. “We want to encourage all of our residents to consider bringing one of our four-legged friends into their family. If you aren’t in a position to adopt, we always need foster homes. Fosters provide a home to our dogs and the love they desperately need. LC4 provides the rest.”

The adoption fee includes having your new dog spayed or neutered, initial vaccinations, registered microchip, heartworm testing and prevention and parasite prevention.

According to LC4, as of today, more than 87 dogs and puppies are searching for new homes at the LC4 Canine Care Center located at 410 S. Erie St.

LC4 asks guests to bring their current dogs in for a meet and greet with puppies they want to adopt. Families were also encouraged to bring their small children to meet their new furry friend.

To view all of the dogs looking for a home, click here or head to the LC4 Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene

Latest News

Two local women are in the running for a national contest based on the art they wear on their...
Feel Good Friday: Local women advance in Inked Magazine contest
Routes from NW Ohio to Columbus may get more study
Routes from NW Ohio to Columbus may get more study
Two local women are in the running for a national contest based on the art they wear on their...
Feel Good Friday: Local women advance in Inked Magazine contest
13abc's This is Home for March 24, 2023. Kristian Brown visits students at a local elementary...
This is Home: March 24, 2023
The Toledo studio teaches people everything from the art of juggling to how to hang on the...
Hittin’ the Town: Local business allows you to joins the circus without leaving town