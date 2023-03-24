LC4 offering $5 adoption special this weekend due to full capacity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is filled to capacity and is offering a $5 adoption special this weekend.

The adoption special is taking place on March 25 and March 26.

LC4 is offering the $5 adoption price, plus the purchase of a $25 Lucas County dog license, on all dogs six months of age and older.

“Overcrowding in dog shelters is a problem all across the country. Lucas County is no different,” said Kelly Sears, LC4 Director. “We want to encourage all of our residents to consider bringing one of our four-legged friends into their family. If you aren’t in a position to adopt, we always need foster homes. Fosters provide a home to our dogs and the love they desperately need. LC4 provides the rest.”

The adoption fee includes having your new dog spayed or neutered, initial vaccinations, registered microchip, heartworm testing and prevention and parasite prevention.

According to LC4, as of today, more than 87 dogs and puppies are searching for new homes at the LC4 Canine Care Center located at 410 S. Erie St.

LC4 asks guests to bring their current dogs in for a meet and greet with puppies they want to adopt. Families were also encouraged to bring their small children to meet their new furry friend.

To view all of the dogs looking for a home, click here or head to the LC4 Facebook page.

