March 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy and cold today with a lake-breeze. Temperatures will range from the middle 30s next to the lake to the middle 40s away from it. Temperatures will rise tonight and will reach the upper 50s briefly late morning to mid-day on Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by early evening. Showers and a few storms are likely in the morning. A few snow flurries are possible by evening. Strong winds are likely Saturday afternoon and early evening. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible especially southeast of Toledo. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 50s. A sneaky storm system could bring snow on Monday with highs in the 30s. Tuesday will bring highs in the low to middle 40s. The upper 40s are expected on Wednesday. The low 50s are forecast for Thursday afternoon. March came in like a lamb, and it may go out like a lion for the final day of the month next Friday. Showers, storms, and strong winds are possible for Opening Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.