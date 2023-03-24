March Madness brings increase in problem gambling concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the NCAA March Madness tournament continues, concerns about problem gambling are rising in Ohio.

Ohio legalized sports betting this past January. That meant Ohioans are now able to place legal wagers through sportsbooks on their phone, at casinos and racinos and even at bars and restaurants.

The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says with the many games and betting opportunities, popular sporting events like March Madness can exacerbate problem gambling behavior. During Super Bowl LVII in February, Ohio placed second nationwide for the number of bets placed.

According to PGNO, the first two months of legal sport betting saw an increase of 158% in calls to the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline compared to 2022. 68 calls were made on Super Bowl Sunday alone.

“We knew the numbers were going to increase,” said Derek Longmeier, Executive Director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio. “While Ohio’s increase in calls for help matches other states that have recently legalized sports betting, it’s still a wakeup call for people to take notice.”

PGNO says Ohio’s statewide responsible gambling campaign, Pause Before You Play, is encouraging those who are placing bets on big games to consider these tips:

Set Limits – Limiting the amount you bet or the amount of time you play is an easy way to prevent gambling from creating problems in your life.

Recognize the Risks – No matter how certain you feel about your bet, every bet is a risk. Don’t wager more than you can afford to lose.

Know When to Stop – When the rush of a bet begins to mean more than the actual sport, it might be time to stop.

For resources for yourself or a loved one struggling with gambling, you can call the 24/7 Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966.

Those seeking treatment options can click here to find support close to home.

