Masterworks Chorale prepares for one-night-only performance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Masterworks Chorale is preparing for its one-night-only performance Saturday.

The group of 40 singers will perform Bach and more modern compositions similar to pieces written for film scores.

Tickets are on sale for our upcoming “So Deep A Love” concert at Sylvania United Church of Christ.

Join the Chorale and Artistic Director Tim Cloeter as we perform pieces from Bach, Mozart, and Debussy, with compositions by Ola Gjielo and more as Masterworks Chorale expresses with word and music so deep a love.

