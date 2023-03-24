Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces 2023 State of the City address

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is slated to deliver the 2023 State of the City address on Wednesday.

The address will be streamed on the city of Toledo’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. In addition, you can watch the address in full at 13abc Action News’ website.

During the address, the mayor is expected to share the city’s highlights, progress and achievements of the past year.

