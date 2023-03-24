Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces 2023 State of the City address

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will deliver the 2023 State of the City address on Wednesday, March...
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will deliver the 2023 State of the City address on Wednesday, March 29th at 5:00 p.m.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff and Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is slated to deliver the 2023 State of the City address on Wednesday.

The address will be streamed on the city of Toledo’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. In addition, you can watch the address in full at 13abc Action News’ website.

During the address, the mayor is expected to share the city’s highlights, progress and achievements of the past year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe
North Baltimore treasurer Steven Stewart
North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene

Latest News

The Dundee Twp. Firefighter is recovering from a heart attack after responding to two deadly...
Fundraiser for Dundee Twp. firefighter
Toledo’s MLK bridge to temporarily close this weekend
St. Luke's Patient says she's frustrated
McLaren St. Luke’s patient frustrated with canceled appointment as hospital winds down clinical operations
The bar was opened at 3 p.m. on March 24 for drinks and snacks.
Whitehouse Inn opens bar to benefit employees after Wednesday fire