McLaren St. Luke’s patient frustrated with canceled appointment as hospital winds down clinical operations

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Earlier this month, McLaren St. Luke’s announced it was closing, and as it winds down certain operations, some current patients say they are left scrambling to find a new hospital.

One of those current patients tells 13abc she’s been going to the hospital for close to 25 years and has never had an issue, until now. She asked us to keep her identity private.

After a calcification recently popped up on her mammogram, this patient says she tried calling St. Luke’s several times to schedule a biopsy.

“After my mammogram, I called them Tuesday; I called Wednesday, still no return call.”

She says she finally got ahold of someone at the hospital at the beginning of March, and she scheduled an appointment for Friday, March 24th.

She claims they called her this week and canceled it.

“For them to call me four days before my biopsy to say, I mean didn’t they figure that out.”

A spokesperson with McLauren St. Luke’s said in an email,

“We are continuing to perform breast biopsies if that is what she meant, but our appointments are booked out to our closure date. We will not cancel appointments without notifying patients. If you’d like to share this statement, please do: As we work to wind down the delivery of patient care at McLaren St. Luke’s, some services will need to be rescheduled at other healthcare facilities. We continue to work with patients and physicians’ offices to inform them of scheduling changes and are making every effort to help patients navigate through this transition."

This patient says the biopsy is urgent, though.

“I have a very strong history of breast cancer in my family. If my mammogram has changed that much in six months and now it’s been another month and maybe two weeks there’s probably more calcification.”

Now, she says she’s looking for another hospital to help her.

“I just hope that I can have consistent treatment someplace I don’t have to travel across town.”

For medical records, patients can call 419-897-8484.

