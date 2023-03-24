Noodles & Company to open additional location on Airport Hwy.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The restaurant chain Noodles & Company is coming to Springfield Township and moving into the former Moe’s Southwest Grill on Airport Highway, a company spokesperson tells 13abc.

The Moe’s at 6829 Airport Highway closed permanently last July. Renovations are currently underway to open the second Noodles & Company location in the Toledo area.

The first opened on Monroe Street in February.

“The Toledo community has been amazing in supporting the new location since February’s opening and the team is excited for the Holland opening,” the company spokesperson said.

