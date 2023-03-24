Ohio Turnpike restricting high-profile vehicles this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike issued travel restrictions for all high-profile vehicles for this weekend due to expected strong winds and rain.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission issued the restrictions for the entirety of the toll road starting at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to 8:00 p.m. Sunday. It only affects high-profile vehicles -- those exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches.

The commission said the following types of vehicles are prohibited during the restriction time:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

