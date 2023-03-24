Toledo organization working to reduce violence holding meeting, press conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is meeting on Saturday for a membership meeting and a press conference.

It’s happening at noon Saturday at Park Church on Harvard Blvd. Former Toledo mayors Bell, Owens and Finkbeiner will be there, the coalition said. It’s unclear what the press conference will entail.

The organization addresses violent crime through community engagement, building partnerships and calling for community policing and a block watch program.

It recently announced a 12-point plan to help address violence in the community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.