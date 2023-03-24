13abc Week in Review: March 24, 2023
- Embattled Epworth Preschool closing for the school year
- BGSU Athletics responds to altercation following WNIT game Vs. Memphis
- North Baltimore School treasurer on leave pending investigation in financial irregularities
- TPD: Three-year-old girl in critical condition from Toledo shooting
- Driver that killed Bluffton officer pleads guilty, sentenced to 21-26 years in prison
- TPD: Woman accused of hitting child with vehicle at TPS elementary school, leaving the scene
- Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
- Water emergency winds down after repairs at Bryan water treatment plant
- Maumee City Council passes rental rules ordinance with 6 to 1 vote
- Whitehouse Inn closed for foreseeable future after Wednesday morning fire
- “If you want to see the big red truck up close...” - Sylvania FD jokes with TPD over squad car fire
- Prosecutors decline charges in 50-car pileup crash that killed 4, injured 74
- Fourth victim from MSU shooting discharged from hospital
- Norfolk Southern supports some new regs after Ohio disaster
- Local first responders receive rail safety training
- Toledo’s Mayor welcomes new Kid Mayor, Kid Council
- Toledo Library offering free professional headshots Saturday
- African Safari Wildlife Park opens for 55th season Saturday
- Celebrate Mud Hens Opening Day with 13abc
