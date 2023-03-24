Birthday Club
Wheeled Meals looks for volunteers

By JD Pooley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The 21st annual March for Meals comes at a time when the requests for home-delivered meals continues to increase.

“Our production kitchen serves about 900 people, Monday thru Friday we prepare it here, and it is shipped here all through Wood County to deliver to about 600 homebound individuals and then to our eight senior centers throughout Wood County.”

Chili is on the menu as volunteer Mike Godfrey arrives at the production kitchen to make deliveries.

“I do two routes, there are six routes in all, and it takes me about 30 to 45 minutes depending upon the route. Different folks obviously who can’t get out to get meals, so it’s nice to be able to give back to the community and help those folks.”

Godfrey says the payoff is being able to help local residents.

“Just a great opportunity for those folks to get meals that are healthy and very cost-efficient for them.”

Bowling Green resident David Stoots, who’s wife, Ellen, has dementia, says receiving the meals is just one less thing his family has to worry about.

“Just one less meal I have to do, so, but it works out good with all the doing the dishes and laundry and running the vacuum.”

Stoots enjoys helping the volunteers deliver.

“You always get rolls and bread and nice salads with it, and I get ice cream once, and a while, but the meals are just fantastic.”

