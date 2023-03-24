Birthday Club
Whitehouse Inn opens bar to benefit employees after Wednesday fire

The bar was opened at 3 p.m. on March 24 for drinks and snacks.
The bar was opened at 3 p.m. on March 24 for drinks and snacks.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn opened its bar on Friday to help benefit employees after the restaurant caught on fire on Wednesday.

The bar was opened at 3 p.m. on March 24 for drinks and snacks.

“All proceeds will go to our employees while we continue to work to reopen fully,” said Whitehouse Inn.

On the morning of March 22, Whitehouse and Waterville Fire Departments responded to a fire at the Whitehouse Inn. There is still no known cause of the fire but the restaurant says it will be closed for the foreseeable future as they work to get the briskness back up and running again.

