3/25: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

The rain began around midnight and will deliver up to 1″ by noon for southern counties, with winds ramping up through the morning. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for potential 60mph gusts southeast of Toledo, with 50mph gusts here in the Glass City (10am-8pm window, peaking this afternoon). Those southwest winds will subside slowly after sunset, as Sunday provides a lighter and brighter close to the weekend with highs in the low-50s. Monday remains a wildcard, with a rain/snow mix likely. Some models have a narrow band of sticking wet snow along/north of the state line, as highs hover in the upper-30s in Toledo. Baseball season opens up with a warm front trying to bring scattered showers for the Mud Hens opener Friday, though lots can change between now and first pitch.

