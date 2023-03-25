Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: 2 dead, 9 missing in Penn chocolate factory blast

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. (WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday evening killed two people and left several others missing as investigators begin to determine a cause.

West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed there were two fatalities, nine people missing and several others injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading.

The explosion at 4:57 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke into the air and resulted in the destruction of a building at the facility and damage to a neighboring building. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Holben said during a press conference.

There was no further danger, but Holben directed residents to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Two people are dead and several others were injured after a candy factory exploded in Pennsylvania on Friday. (WFMZ)

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital Friday evening.

Two were admitted in fair condition and five were being treated and would be released, she said in an email to The Associated Press. She said one patient was transferred to another facility, but provided no other details.

Berks County fire crews remained on the scene Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
Eight people have been indicted for theft of roughly a half million dollars of furniture from a...
8 indicted over $500,000 in stolen furniture from Toledo store
The indictment says Becky Rhodes took more than $7,500, but less than $150,000.
Fulton County woman indicted for grand theft, accused of stealing from grieving family
Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
Officials believe Kale Clark and Iszak Shamblin might be in a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban...
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, young boys found safe

Latest News

Two people are dead and several others were injured after a candy factory exploded in...
Mayor says building leveled in explosion
Houston forward Reggie Chaney leaves the court after their loss against Miami in a Sweet 16...
Crazy Eight: No top seeds among last 8 in March Madness
3/24: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
3/24: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Aerials show damage at Pennsylvania factory explosion