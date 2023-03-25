Birthday Club
Swanton man killed in Fulton County crash

Troopers said the driver hit a mailbox and then a tree.
Troopers said the driver hit a mailbox and then a tree.(Credit: MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Swanton died in a crash when his pickup truck veered off a Fulton County roadway Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Scott Berger Sr., 59, was driving north on County Road 2 near County Road C in Swan Creek Township, troopers said. Just before 4 p.m., his GMC Sierra ran off the right side of the roadway where it hit a mailbox, re-entered the road then veered off the road again and hit a tree, according to OSHP.

Berger died at the scene and wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

