Swanton man killed in Fulton County crash

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Swanton died in a crash when his pickup truck veered off a Fulton County roadway Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Scott Berger Sr., 59, was driving north on County Road 2 near County Road C in Swan Creek Township, troopers said. Just before 4 p.m., his GMC Sierra ran off the right side of the roadway where it hit a mailbox, re-entered the road then veered off the road again and hit a tree, according to OSHP.

Berger died at the scene and wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

