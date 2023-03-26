3/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight with diminishing winds and lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much calmer with highs in the mid-50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers possible from the evening into the overnight with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with snowflakes later in the day into the night; highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Partly sunny again Wednesday but breezy and warmer with highs in the low 50s and scattered PM showers possible. A mix of clouds and sunshine for Thursday with highs again in the low 50s. Opening Day for the Mud Hens on Friday will be breezy and possibly quite rainy, but mild with highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a few showers and t-storms possible; likely still breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

