3/26: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Whipping winds have subsided, but not before leaving plenty of downed trees and wires in their wake. Most areas saw 50-60mph gusts, with some topping out in the mid-70s! It’s a much calmer and sunnier back half of the weekend now, as highs reach the mid-50s again. A few scattered storms are expected for the late evening, followed by lingering light showers to lead off the new work week. Wednesday carries a lower chance of rain but decently breezy again, then Friday’s Mud Hens opener still looks warm though wet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.