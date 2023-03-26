Birthday Club
3/26: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Calmer, sunnier Sunday; scattered thundershowers overnight
Picking up the pieces after yesterday's wind, and another round of showers (and thunder) will roll through overnight. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Whipping winds have subsided, but not before leaving plenty of downed trees and wires in their wake. Most areas saw 50-60mph gusts, with some topping out in the mid-70s! It’s a much calmer and sunnier back half of the weekend now, as highs reach the mid-50s again. A few scattered storms are expected for the late evening, followed by lingering light showers to lead off the new work week. Wednesday carries a lower chance of rain but decently breezy again, then Friday’s Mud Hens opener still looks warm though wet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

3/26: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
It's a First Alert Weather Day for wind gusts up to 60mph. Dan Smith times out this weekend's...
3/25: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast