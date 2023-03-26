Birthday Club
3/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Showers overnight - Monday with a few rumbles of thunder possible.
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Scattered showers arriving later in the evening, and there could be some brief downpours and rumbles of thunder overnight but severe weather is not expected. Low temps around 40. MONDAY: A few rain showers linger, especially early on. It’ll also be chilly with highs in the mid-40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing and colder with lows down near 30. TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Increasing clouds and breezy Wednesday with a late day shower possible; highs in the low 50s. A mix of clouds and sunshine for Thursday, highs again in the low 50s. Heavy rain returns late Thursday night and continues into Friday. Mild, breezy, and rainy for the Mud Hens Opening Day with highs in the low 60s. There could be some breaks in the showers, but it’s going to be a very soggy day. The rain continues into Friday night and Saturday, along with the breeze. It’ll also be getting cooler Saturday with highs in the 50s early on. Sunny and drying out for next Sunday, highs near 50.

