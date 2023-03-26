Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Check blown 130 miles by tornado winds

A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.
A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.(Christy Edgeworth)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG CREEK, Miss. (CNN) – A Mississippi woman said she found a check in her front yard that was blown miles away by a tornado.

Christy Edgeworth shared a photo of the check she found in her front yard in Big Creek.

The check was from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which is 130 miles away. The check was carried to Big Creek by strong winds during a storm that struck Rolling Fork on Friday.

Officials reported at least 26 people were killed by storms and severe weather in Mississippi, and that number is expected to change.

At least 13 of those deaths were recorded in Sharkey County, which is where Rolling Fork is located.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
Routes from NW Ohio to Columbus may get more study
Routes from NW Ohio to Columbus may get a second look
Troopers said the driver hit a mailbox and then a tree.
Swanton man killed in Fulton County crash
Eight people have been indicted for theft of roughly a half million dollars of furniture from a...
8 indicted over $500,000 in stolen furniture from Toledo store
Strong winds take down trees across Toledo.
Strong winds take a toll on Toledo homes

Latest News

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Casualties mount in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is falls into the...
San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four
Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college...
Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four
3/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
3/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast