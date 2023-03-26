Birthday Club
House catches fire twice Sunday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a second house fire broke out Sunday morning.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. for a house fire on the 500 block of Ohio Street. When 13abc crews arrived on the scene shortly after, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department had the flames under control with just light smoke coming from the roof of the home.

According to TFRD, the cause appeared accidental, from cooking left untended to, at that time.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., the house caught fire again and then caught the neighboring home on fire, TFRD said.

Officials said the original house is “a total loss and will be torn down today.”

TFRD said there were no reported injuries in either fire.

Officials said the second house sustained some damage from the fire but is salvageable.

The second fire that sparked is now being deemed suspicious and will be under investigation, TFRD said.

