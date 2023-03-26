Birthday Club
Lambertville playground highlighted for inclusive playground design

The playground at Douglas Road Elementary School has been named one of the most inclusive school playgrounds in the nation.(Bedford Public Schools)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - C.P. Swagger Shipyard at Douglas Road Elementary School has been named one of the most inclusive school playgrounds in the nation.

Bedford Public Schools’ Hunter Gandee, an eighth grader at the time, came up with the idea of an inclusive playground to raise awareness for Cerebral Palsy, a condition his younger brother has, according to Bedford Public Schools’ press release.

Soliant named C.P. Swagger Shipyard one of the most inclusive school playgrounds after considering factors like playground design, quality and quantity of accessible features and unique stories behind the playground’s design.

“The opportunity to be able to offer an inclusive educational environment both in and outside of the classroom is extremely important for our students,” said Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz. “The Douglas Road Elementary community came together to purchase and install an amazing play structure that would benefit all students equally. This is another amazing example of what can happen when caring people come together for the benefit of all.”

